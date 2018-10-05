© Ruag Electronics Production | October 05, 2018
RUAG Space takes further steps into New Space
RUAG Space has signed a cooperation agreement with Italian space company SITAEL. RUAG Space will provide Payload Electronics for testing purposes that will fly on the first STRIVING small satellite being launched on Vega SSMS POC flight in 2019.
STRIVING is a one-stop-shop commercial service offering access to space for testing, validating and/or operating technologies and solutions to both private and public entities. By committing to this mission, RUAG Space positions itself again strongly as a supplier to the New Space market. For SITAEL it is a very important step, showing growth in the field of Space services in general and Small Satellites based services in particular, a press release reads.
STRIVING is a Partnership between the European Space Agency and SITAEL, under the Pioneer Programme. This Pioneer programme helps companies to provide in-orbit demonstration and validation for third parties. Pioneer falls under the ESA’s ARTES programme (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems).
The RUAG Space Electronics products on STRIVING cover essential products used for satellites, such as navigation receivers and on-board computers. They are based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, and will achieve crucial flight heritage on this launch. Applying standard components that are being qualified for space is relatively new for the industry, and RUAG is advancing this transition actively. As opposed to individual components that are tailor made for space, COTS allow for higher performance, faster delivery, higher volumes – at significantly lower cost.
“As a supplier, we see our role as the ones driving process advancements, in order to bring cost down for our customers. This has an impact on the entire value chain,” says Peter Guggenbach, CEO of RUAG Space. “The flight heritage on Striving will prove the capabilities of our newest products up in orbit – making them ready for commercial applications.”
Mr. Zaccheo, CEO SITAEL, adds: “In the Space Economy era it is essential for Space innovators to have the possibility of quickly improving their product maturity and STRIVING provides a reliable and cost effective end-to-end service to drastically reduce the time-to-market of such new technologies. Having a company like RUAG on board is an additional proof that this will be a revolution in our business.”
The RUAG Space sites in Sweden, Finland and Austria all contribute on the SITAEL-contract which will give further proof of the performance and reliability in space of RUAG´s new products – a COTS Single Board Computer (cSBC), and the required mechanics, interfaces and power boards. They are all based upon commercial technology, which is specifically adapted for space use.
The COTS Single Board Computer (cSBC) includes a GPS receiver which can be used to perform Radio Occultation measurements. Radio Occultation is one of the top 3-4 inputs to the weather models used for climate research and predicting the weather. The Striving Radio Occultation payload is one step to developing a low cost medium performance Radio Occultation instrument.
STRIVING is a Partnership between the European Space Agency and SITAEL, under the Pioneer Programme. This Pioneer programme helps companies to provide in-orbit demonstration and validation for third parties. Pioneer falls under the ESA’s ARTES programme (Advanced Research in Telecommunications Systems).
The RUAG Space Electronics products on STRIVING cover essential products used for satellites, such as navigation receivers and on-board computers. They are based on commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) components, and will achieve crucial flight heritage on this launch. Applying standard components that are being qualified for space is relatively new for the industry, and RUAG is advancing this transition actively. As opposed to individual components that are tailor made for space, COTS allow for higher performance, faster delivery, higher volumes – at significantly lower cost.
“As a supplier, we see our role as the ones driving process advancements, in order to bring cost down for our customers. This has an impact on the entire value chain,” says Peter Guggenbach, CEO of RUAG Space. “The flight heritage on Striving will prove the capabilities of our newest products up in orbit – making them ready for commercial applications.”
Mr. Zaccheo, CEO SITAEL, adds: “In the Space Economy era it is essential for Space innovators to have the possibility of quickly improving their product maturity and STRIVING provides a reliable and cost effective end-to-end service to drastically reduce the time-to-market of such new technologies. Having a company like RUAG on board is an additional proof that this will be a revolution in our business.”
The RUAG Space sites in Sweden, Finland and Austria all contribute on the SITAEL-contract which will give further proof of the performance and reliability in space of RUAG´s new products – a COTS Single Board Computer (cSBC), and the required mechanics, interfaces and power boards. They are all based upon commercial technology, which is specifically adapted for space use.
The COTS Single Board Computer (cSBC) includes a GPS receiver which can be used to perform Radio Occultation measurements. Radio Occultation is one of the top 3-4 inputs to the weather models used for climate research and predicting the weather. The Striving Radio Occultation payload is one step to developing a low cost medium performance Radio Occultation instrument.
Raytheon delivers first SeeMe satellite to DARPA Raytheon says that it has delivered the first Space Enabled Effects for Military...
RUAG Space takes further steps into New Space RUAG Space has signed a cooperation agreement with Italian space company SITAEL...
Toyota and Softbank to set up autonomous mobility JV Toyota Motor Corporation and SoftBank have agreed to form a strategic partnership to facilitate...
Rethink Robotics closes shop The collaborative robotics pioneer has reportedly closed shop, affecting 91 employees. It...
Fineline Global expands in Scandinavia Fineline Global is looking to expand on the Scandinavian market. To facilitate this the...
Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer...
Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing...
First Polestar 1 prototype cars start production Momentum in the development of the Polestar 1 has increased with the production of the first...
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of...
Robotics company SLAMcore raises $5m in funding SLAMcore, a UK company developing spatial artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for...
IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.
North American PCB industry growth cycle continues IPC's August 2018 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical...
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established...
Kimball completes the acquisition of GES Kimball Electronics says that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
- Molex to acquire Laird’s connected vehicle solutions division
- GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs
- Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer
- Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites
- thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies
Comments