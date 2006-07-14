RAZR II parts produced in Taiwan

Taiwan component makers have secured orders for metal keypads and chassis for Motorola's new V5 (RAZR 2, on picture) mobile phone.

This is the follow up on the high-end RAZR mobile phone. The mobile is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of this year, market sources reports.



Sources contacted by DigiTimes claims that Silitech Technology and Taiwan Chi Cheng Enterprise who today manufacture components for Motorola's RAZR V3-series handsets will continued to manufacture similar products for the V5.

