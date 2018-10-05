© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Toyota and Softbank to set up autonomous mobility JV

Toyota Motor Corporation and SoftBank have agreed to form a strategic partnership to facilitate the creation of new mobility services, and plan to establish a joint venture company.

The joint venture company will operate under the name MONET Technologies Corporation (MONET), and the plan is to establish the JV before the end of the 2018 fiscal year (April 2019).



The objective of MONET, according to the companies, is to help realise a safer and more comfortable mobility society. This is to be achieved by combining SoftBank's corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone,” with Toyota's vision of “Mobility for All.”



The name “MONET” combines the first letters of the words “mobility network,” and was chosen to embody the desire of both companies to build a mobility network.



The JV will provide coordination between Toyota's Mobility Services Platform (“MSPF”), Toyota's information infrastructure for connected vehicles, and SoftBank's Internet of Things (IoT) Platform, which was built to create new value from the collection and analysis of data acquired from smartphones and sensor devices. By utilising a range of different forms of data related to automotive and human mobility on both platforms, MONET is aiming to optimise supply and demand in transportation and, ultimately, to launch Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) businesses capable of resolving social mobility issues and creating new value.



For the first phase, MONET plans to roll out just-in-time vehicle dispatch services for local public agencies and private companies throughout Japan.



By the second half of the 2020s, MONET plans to roll out Autono-MaaS (autonomous mobility as a service) businesses using e-Palette, Toyota's dedicated battery electric vehicle for mobility services that can be used for various purposes, including mobility, logistics, and sales. MONET also intends to roll out these businesses in Japan with an eye to future expansion on the global market.