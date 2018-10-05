© handmadepictures dreamstime.com PCB | October 05, 2018
Fineline Global expands in Scandinavia
Fineline Global is looking to expand on the Scandinavian market. To facilitate this the company has employed Göran Karlström as Country Manager for the Swedish business unit.
Göran comes most recently from HP Etch AB / Paratech Coating and brings with him a broad knowledge of electronics manufacturing with over 20 years in the industry. In addition to this he is also bringing knowledge from the PCB industry accumulated from his experience as Account Manager at Elektrotryck AB. Göran has expertise in regards to both the product and market and has good contacts with customers in Scandinavia and northern Europe.
The company has also employed Ziad Aslan, previously from PCB Connect, as in-house sales. Fineline will now open a new head office in Stockholm Järfälla as a base for this expansion.
“Fineline Global is a giant in the PCB market, and it feels great to have such a big organization in the back. Together with Ziad and my new colleagues, we will work hard to provide all our customers with the best possible support, deliveries on time, to the right price included with our technical support, says Göran Karlström.
Göran and Ziad will start their employment on October 15th
