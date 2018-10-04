© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer

Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer of power control systems including paralleling switchgear and automatic transfer switches.

The acquisition will bring together the companies’ electrical power portfolios and service organisations to help critical markets such as data centers, public infrastructure, and healthcare address the growing need to improve power reliability, security and affordability.



This investment also strengthens Siemens’ commitment to the US, which is the company’s largest market in the world. Russelectric’s approximately 400 employees across its headquarters and manufacturing facility in Hingham, MA and manufacturing and training hub in Broken Arrow, OK will be added to Siemens’ existing US footprint.



“As the energy landscape continues to shift, the successful operation of critical facilities more than ever requires reliable, affordable and sustainable power,” says Barry Powell, Vice President and Business Unit Head, Siemens Low Voltage & Products, North America, in a press release. “With this acquisition, we bring together Siemens’ expertise and experience in the low voltage power market with Russelectric’s complementary high-quality energy infrastructure portfolio to provide technologies that ensure these critical installations receive uninterrupted, secure power.”



Dorian Alexandrescu, Russelectric, President and CEO, comments saying that; “This acquisition will complement our portfolio in the mission critical, high-quality U.S. energy infrastructure industry, help us leverage Siemens’ global footprint, and ultimately support our customers with a much stronger product and services portfolio.”



Upon closing of the acquisition, which is expected to happen in late 2018 to early 2019, Russelectric will operate as “Russelectric, A Siemens Business.”