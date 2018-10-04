© pichetw dreamstime.com

Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites

The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing sites as the company responds to an anticipated softening in demand during the holiday season.

The shutdown, one week in both November and December 2018, will affect the facilities in Livermore and Fremont and about 430 employees, which will be paid for part of the time the sites are shut down.



“During the holiday season, we are enacting two weeks of site closures for affected employees due to a softening in demand for Calendar year Q4,” company spokesperson Michelle Smith told the Silicon Valley Business Journal in an emailed statement.



Smith elaborates stating that the employees will be paid for six of those days, and that they can also use accrued paid time off.



The sites in question – Jabil Fremont and Jabil Livermore – are located just minutes from the company’s San Jose sites, the sites feature 150’000 square feet of manufacturing and assembly floor space. The sites offer precision machining, mechanical assembly and clean room assembly for the semiconductor, aerospace and medical machined component industries, according to information from Jabil’s, website.