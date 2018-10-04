The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream?

Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop Transportation Technologies has just unveiled its first full-scale passenger Hyperloop capsule.

"Quintero One" Specifications:

Length: 32 meters (105 feet)

Inner cabin length: 15 meters (50 feet)

Weight: 5,000 kilograms (5 tons)

Other components include:



21,000 skilled engineering hours

5,000 skilled assembly hours

82 carbon fiber panels

72 sensors

75,000 rivets

7,200 square meters of fiber (1.8 acres)

The capsule, "Quintero One" is constructed almost completely out of HyperloopTT's Vibranium, a specially made dual-layer smart composite material. It was built at the Southern Spain aerospace facilities of its partner, Airtificial, a new company formed by the merger of composite expert Carbures and engineering company Inypsa.The capsule will be delivered to HyperloopTT's research and development center in Toulouse, France, for additional assembly and integration into the system, before it is used on one of the first commercial tracks, a press release reads."Working together with engineers from HyperloopTT, we are proud to be pushing the envelope of smart materials in transportation and manufacturing," said Airtificial Co-Founder and Chairman, Rafael Contreras. "Today we have unveiled a new type of transportation vessel built with an industry high percentage of composite, which makes the Hyperloop capsule perhaps the safest transportation vehicle in the world.""The creation of this capsule represents over a year long journey of the best expertise in design, engineering, and the development of cutting edge materials," said Dirk Ahlborn HyperloopTT co-founder and CEO. "In just five years we have solved and improved upon all of the technology needed for Hyperloop with our new levitation system, vacuum pumps, batteries, and smart composites. This capsule will be a part of one of the most efficient transportation systems ever made."The company say that the capsule will be fully optimised at ready for passengers in 2019.