© jakub krechowicz dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 04, 2018
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders
Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13 million in new orders in its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Segment during its most recent quarter ended September 30th, 2018.
The Company’s new orders were driven primarily by customers in wearable smart devices, medical devices, industrial technology, automation, and measurement devices. The orders came from both new customers and existing customers such as ERBE, ABB, and Heinzmann. With these new orders the total EMS segment’s backlog remains over $50M in total which puts the segment on a path toward organic growth of 10% over the next twelve months, the company writes in a press release.
Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “We continue to see steady growth in our EMS segment. We have been able to rebound from a decline in sales earlier this year with these new bookings. With $50M in backlog this gives us a strong foundation for us to continue growing within this segment.”
Cemtrex’s Chairman and CEO, Saagar Govil, commented, “We continue to see steady growth in our EMS segment. We have been able to rebound from a decline in sales earlier this year with these new bookings. With $50M in backlog this gives us a strong foundation for us to continue growing within this segment.”
Siemens to acquire US electric infrastructure manufacturer Siemens plans to acquire Massachusetts-based Russelectric, a US manufacturer...
Jabil plans for temporary shutdowns of two Silicon Valley sites The EMS provider is planning to temporarily close two of its California based manufacturing...
First Polestar 1 prototype cars start production Momentum in the development of the Polestar 1 has increased with the production of the first...
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of...
Robotics company SLAMcore raises $5m in funding SLAMcore, a UK company developing spatial artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for...
IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.
North American PCB industry growth cycle continues IPC's August 2018 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical...
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established...
Kimball completes the acquisition of GES Kimball Electronics says that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets...
Musk settles SEC fraud charges – agrees to pay penalties Elon Musk has agreed to settle the securities fraud charge brought by the SEC against him...
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the...
thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, September 30, 2018, the executive board of...
German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments