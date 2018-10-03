© GE Appliances Electronics Production | October 03, 2018
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs
GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
Throughout this year and next, GEA will invest in Appliance Park, its largest manufacturing facility and headquarters location in Louisville, the company disclose in a press release.
The company’s plans includes investments in its laundry production facility to add a new topload washer, completely new dryer platform and additional production capacity for existing models. The laundry production expansion will increase manufacturing capacity by about 20%.
Investment will also be made into the company’s dishwasher production to expand the plant’s production capabilities by 35% for new plastic and stainless-steel tub models.
“The investments we are making today continue our mission of creating product and production supersites where we can more efficiently channel our innovation and manufacturing expertise by product line,” says Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances, in the release. “This will greatly accelerate our ability to provide innovative new products that will delight consumers, expand our workforce and enhance our leadership in the major appliance industry.”
The company’s plans includes investments in its laundry production facility to add a new topload washer, completely new dryer platform and additional production capacity for existing models. The laundry production expansion will increase manufacturing capacity by about 20%.
Investment will also be made into the company’s dishwasher production to expand the plant’s production capabilities by 35% for new plastic and stainless-steel tub models.
“The investments we are making today continue our mission of creating product and production supersites where we can more efficiently channel our innovation and manufacturing expertise by product line,” says Kevin Nolan, president and chief executive officer for GE Appliances, in the release. “This will greatly accelerate our ability to provide innovative new products that will delight consumers, expand our workforce and enhance our leadership in the major appliance industry.”
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of...
Robotics company SLAMcore raises $5m in funding SLAMcore, a UK company developing spatial artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for...
IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.
North American PCB industry growth cycle continues IPC's August 2018 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical...
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established...
Kimball completes the acquisition of GES Kimball Electronics says that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets...
Musk settles SEC fraud charges – agrees to pay penalties Elon Musk has agreed to settle the securities fraud charge brought by the SEC against him...
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the...
thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, September 30, 2018, the executive board of...
German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr...
Swedish EMS provider names new CEO The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been...
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments