© HD Wireless - For illustrative purposes

H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab'

H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the GEPS indoor positioning system for Scania's Smart Factory Lab concept in Södertälje, Sweden.

This order means that H&D Wireless can demonstrate additional services in its concept of flow and workflow directly in the Smart Factory Lab facility.



H&D Wireless proprietary solution GEPS for Industry (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) aims to enable a higher level of automation for manufacturing enterprises. The system enables digitisation and visualisation of physical processes, using radio positioning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and track management of materials, production bottlenecks, utilisation rate of resources and unexpected machine interruptions, etc. The purpose is to lower manufacturing costs, reducing lead times and working capital.



"We are much pleased with Scania's continued trust in our offering, which enables us to further develop and demonstrate the value of the GEPS system and the services it provides," says Pär Bergsten, CEO, H&D Wireless, in a press release.



"We are very satisfied with our collaboration with H&D Wireless, and because the newly established Smart Factory Lab is closely aligned with regular production this will be a convenient source of inspiration for our production and logistics managers," adds Lars Hanson, Project Manager, Smart Factory Lab, Scania.