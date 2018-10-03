© HD Wireless - For illustrative purposes Electronics Production | October 03, 2018
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab'
H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the GEPS indoor positioning system for Scania's Smart Factory Lab concept in Södertälje, Sweden.
This order means that H&D Wireless can demonstrate additional services in its concept of flow and workflow directly in the Smart Factory Lab facility.
H&D Wireless proprietary solution GEPS for Industry (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) aims to enable a higher level of automation for manufacturing enterprises. The system enables digitisation and visualisation of physical processes, using radio positioning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and track management of materials, production bottlenecks, utilisation rate of resources and unexpected machine interruptions, etc. The purpose is to lower manufacturing costs, reducing lead times and working capital.
"We are much pleased with Scania's continued trust in our offering, which enables us to further develop and demonstrate the value of the GEPS system and the services it provides," says Pär Bergsten, CEO, H&D Wireless, in a press release.
"We are very satisfied with our collaboration with H&D Wireless, and because the newly established Smart Factory Lab is closely aligned with regular production this will be a convenient source of inspiration for our production and logistics managers," adds Lars Hanson, Project Manager, Smart Factory Lab, Scania.
H&D Wireless proprietary solution GEPS for Industry (Griffin Enterprise Positioning Services) aims to enable a higher level of automation for manufacturing enterprises. The system enables digitisation and visualisation of physical processes, using radio positioning and artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and track management of materials, production bottlenecks, utilisation rate of resources and unexpected machine interruptions, etc. The purpose is to lower manufacturing costs, reducing lead times and working capital.
"We are much pleased with Scania's continued trust in our offering, which enables us to further develop and demonstrate the value of the GEPS system and the services it provides," says Pär Bergsten, CEO, H&D Wireless, in a press release.
"We are very satisfied with our collaboration with H&D Wireless, and because the newly established Smart Factory Lab is closely aligned with regular production this will be a convenient source of inspiration for our production and logistics managers," adds Lars Hanson, Project Manager, Smart Factory Lab, Scania.
The future of transportation – or just a pipe dream? Well, we don’t really know yet. But we are one step closer in finding out as Hyperloop...
Cemtrex receives over $13M in new orders Technology and manufacturing company, Cemtrex, says that it has received over USD 13...
GE Appliances invests $200M in production - adds 400 jobs GE Appliances, a Haier company, is planning two major investments totalling more than USD 200 million to expand its dishwasher and laundry manufacturing facilities in Louisville, Kentucky – and with that adding 400 new jobs.
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of...
Robotics company SLAMcore raises $5m in funding SLAMcore, a UK company developing spatial artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for...
IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.
North American PCB industry growth cycle continues IPC's August 2018 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical...
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established...
Kimball completes the acquisition of GES Kimball Electronics says that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets...
Musk settles SEC fraud charges – agrees to pay penalties Elon Musk has agreed to settle the securities fraud charge brought by the SEC against him...
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the...
thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, September 30, 2018, the executive board of...
German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr...
Swedish EMS provider names new CEO The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been...
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments