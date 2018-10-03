© evertiq

MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification

MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification indicates that MicroCare products are developed, engineered, manufactured and delivered using the latest and most advanced quality management processes.

“Our new ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that MicroCare embraces the ISO concepts of quality and continuous improvement,” said Wells Cunningham, Senior Chemical Analyst and MicroCare ISO 9001:2015 Project Lead, in a press release. “Meeting the stringent ISO 9001 requirements has helped MicroCare consistently improve our quality and better meet both customer and regulatory requirements.”



The new guidelines are a major update to the venerable ISO 9001 standard. These changes ensure that ISO 9001 continues to adapt to the changing environments in which organisations operate. Some of the key updates in ISO 9001:2015 include greater emphasis on the engagement of top management in setting a leadership role on quality. It also addresses organisational risks and opportunities, uses simplified language and terms, is a better tool for knowledge-based organizations, and addresses international supply chain management issues more effectively.



“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” noted Tom Tattersall, MicroCare Chief Operating Officer. “We know our customers find ISO certification vital because their products are used in unforgiving, mission-critical applications. Our updated certification reinforces the undisputed fact that MicroCare maintains a state-of-the-art quality program to meet and surpass those rigorous customer expectations.”