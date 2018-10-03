© evertiq General | October 03, 2018
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification
MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This certification indicates that MicroCare products are developed, engineered, manufactured and delivered using the latest and most advanced quality management processes.
“Our new ISO 9001:2015 certification proves that MicroCare embraces the ISO concepts of quality and continuous improvement,” said Wells Cunningham, Senior Chemical Analyst and MicroCare ISO 9001:2015 Project Lead, in a press release. “Meeting the stringent ISO 9001 requirements has helped MicroCare consistently improve our quality and better meet both customer and regulatory requirements.”
The new guidelines are a major update to the venerable ISO 9001 standard. These changes ensure that ISO 9001 continues to adapt to the changing environments in which organisations operate. Some of the key updates in ISO 9001:2015 include greater emphasis on the engagement of top management in setting a leadership role on quality. It also addresses organisational risks and opportunities, uses simplified language and terms, is a better tool for knowledge-based organizations, and addresses international supply chain management issues more effectively.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” noted Tom Tattersall, MicroCare Chief Operating Officer. “We know our customers find ISO certification vital because their products are used in unforgiving, mission-critical applications. Our updated certification reinforces the undisputed fact that MicroCare maintains a state-of-the-art quality program to meet and surpass those rigorous customer expectations.”
The new guidelines are a major update to the venerable ISO 9001 standard. These changes ensure that ISO 9001 continues to adapt to the changing environments in which organisations operate. Some of the key updates in ISO 9001:2015 include greater emphasis on the engagement of top management in setting a leadership role on quality. It also addresses organisational risks and opportunities, uses simplified language and terms, is a better tool for knowledge-based organizations, and addresses international supply chain management issues more effectively.
“We are very proud of this accomplishment,” noted Tom Tattersall, MicroCare Chief Operating Officer. “We know our customers find ISO certification vital because their products are used in unforgiving, mission-critical applications. Our updated certification reinforces the undisputed fact that MicroCare maintains a state-of-the-art quality program to meet and surpass those rigorous customer expectations.”
H&D Wireless with new updates to Scania's 'Smart Factory Lab' H&D Wireless extends its partnership with Scania through an additional installation of the...
MicroCare achieves new ISO 9001:2015 certification MicroCare Corp. says that the company has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification. This...
Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two...
RUAG Space expands electronics competence in Germany Navigation computers for satellites are currently being tested at the RUAG Space...
Boeing completes acquisition of Millennium Space Systems Boeing says that it has completed its acquisition of Millennium Space Systems, a...
Global semiconductor sales increase 14.9% YoY in August Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached USD 40.16 billion for the month of...
Robotics company SLAMcore raises $5m in funding SLAMcore, a UK company developing spatial artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms for...
IMI opens manufacturing site in Serbia Philippine-based EMS provider and AC Industrial Technology Holdings subsidiary, Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc., has officially inaugurated IMI Serbia, its latest manufacturing facility located in the city of Niš, Serbia.
North American PCB industry growth cycle continues IPC's August 2018 findings from its North American Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Statistical...
Schmid and Avaco forms JV for vacuum processing systems As of October 1st, Schmid Group and Avaco Co., Ltd. will join forces in a newly established...
Kimball completes the acquisition of GES Kimball Electronics says that it has completed the purchase of substantially all of the assets...
Musk settles SEC fraud charges – agrees to pay penalties Elon Musk has agreed to settle the securities fraud charge brought by the SEC against him...
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the...
thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, September 30, 2018, the executive board of...
German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr...
Swedish EMS provider names new CEO The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been...
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments