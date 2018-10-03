© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension extends its reach in the defence sector

Additive electronics provider, Nano Dimension, has managed to sell an additional two DragonFly Pro systems to different branches of the United States Armed Forces.

This brings the total number of U.S. Armed Forces customers to four since Nano Dimension received a Commercial and Government Entity (CAGE) Code from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency in June 2018.



Sending confidential intellectual property to an external supplier is a major security concern for defense industry companies. A multi-material precision additive manufacturing system such as the DragonFly Pro allows electronics designers and electrical engineers to 3D print conductive metal and dielectric polymer simultaneously, and in-house, to meet stringent security requirements. This capability significantly shortens electronics developers’ project turnaround times. PCB prototypes and other functional circuitry, including antennas and sensors, can be additively manufactured in a matter of hours instead of weeks.



“Nano Dimension’s U.S. sales and marketing team has been working effectively with our market leading value-added resellers. On the strength of these partnerships, Nano Dimension has further extended its reach in the U.S. defense vertical,” said Simon Fried, President of Nano Dimension USA. “The selection of our precision additive manufacturing technologies by U.S. defense organizations demonstrates the unparalleled value offered by our products to the defense industry at large.”