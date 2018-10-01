Electronics Production | October 01, 2018
Asian customer to upgrade its Mycronic system
The Swedish company has landed an order to upgrade a system to a full-scale Prexision-10 with expanded functionality. The upgrade will be implemented on a previously ordered Prexision-10 which was limited to production of G6/G8 photomasks.
The order was booked in the third quarter and has a value in the span of USD 14-16 million. The implementation of the upgrade is planned to take place in the first quarter of 2019, a press release reads.
”Through this upgrade, the customer gains the capacity to meet increasing requirements for advanced photomasks for Generation 10,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Business Area Pattern Generators, Mycronic, in the release.
