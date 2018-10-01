© olivier26 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 01, 2018
Swedish EMS provider names new CEO
The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been appointed CEO and President of NOTE. Johannes succeeds Per Ovrén, who will leave the company.
"NOTE is one of the most competitive electronics manufacturers in the Nordic region. The company is developing strongly in terms of sales, profitability and new customer relations. The prerequisites for further increasing market shares, both with new and existing customers, still look promising. In light of recent changes in ownership, the Board has considered it natural to make a shift of CEO," says NOTE's Chairman of the Board, Johan Hagberg. in a press release.
Johan Hagberg continues saying that; "I would like to thank Per Ovrén for a worthwhile contribution to the development of NOTE. Johannes, now joining, has previously been Managing Director of Kitron Sweden and Elos Medtech, and has experience from various senior positions in ASSA, Flextronics and Nobel Biocare. With his operational background in industry and with experience from the EMS business focusing on growth and efficiency, we consider him particularly well suited to lead NOTE in the future."
"I am very pleased to have gained this confidence and look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to increasing customer value and continue NOTE’s expansion. NOTE has many skilled employees and good customers that we will continue to care for" says Johannes Lind-Widestam.
Johan Hagberg continues saying that; "I would like to thank Per Ovrén for a worthwhile contribution to the development of NOTE. Johannes, now joining, has previously been Managing Director of Kitron Sweden and Elos Medtech, and has experience from various senior positions in ASSA, Flextronics and Nobel Biocare. With his operational background in industry and with experience from the EMS business focusing on growth and efficiency, we consider him particularly well suited to lead NOTE in the future."
"I am very pleased to have gained this confidence and look forward to contributing my knowledge and experience to increasing customer value and continue NOTE’s expansion. NOTE has many skilled employees and good customers that we will continue to care for" says Johannes Lind-Widestam.
Musk settles SEC fraud charges – agrees to pay penalties Elon Musk has agreed to settle the securities fraud charge brought by the SEC against him...
KAMIC Group acquires SIGA Electronics Swedish KAMIC Group AB announces that it has signed an agreement to acquire all of the...
thyssenkrupp plans to split the group into two listed companies At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, September 30, 2018, the executive board of...
German PCB manufacturer appoints new CEO Schramberg-based PCB manufacturer, Schweizer Electronic AG, has appointed Dr...
Swedish EMS provider names new CEO The company announces that current board member Johannes Lind-Widestam has been...
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments