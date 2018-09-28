Ultra Electronics CIS has been contracted by General Dynamics

Ultra Electronics Communication & Integrated Systems (CIS) Gigasat business unit, based in Tring, UK, has been awarded a contract to support the provision of Strategic Deployable Terminals to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada.

General Dynamics will provide the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with the Strategic Deployable Terminals (SDTs) to expand its Mercury Global In-Service Support (ISS) as part of the final stage of the Mercury Global (MG) Project to deliver military satellite communications (SATCOM) wideband capabilities.



Available in three sizes (small, medium and large) in multi-band configurations (Capable of WGS & Commercial Frequencies) to allow for global tailored mission requirement, the terminals utilise leading edge composite technology that enables operation by an individual – at its smallest size – or by a team at its largest. The terminals will allow the CAF to deliver voice, image and data between deployed operations and commanders back in Canada.



Gavin Newport, Managing Director of CIS commented: "We are pleased to have received this significant contract which demonstrates our wide portfolio of capabilities and our world-leading technology within CIS. This contract highlights CIS' ability to work closely with both Government and Industry.”