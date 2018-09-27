© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing

East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces that is has acquired Team Manufacturing, a provider of specialised electronics manufacturing, wire harness assembly and box-build services.

Team was founded in 2002 and is located near the Research Triangle in North Carolina, USA. The acquisition of Team represents a significant opportunity to enhance the growth of East West and advance the company’s strategic focus on growing its electronics capabilities and establishing US manufacturing operations, a press release reads.



“We found the perfect partner with Team to expand our manufacturing presence into the US.” says Scott Ellyson, East West Co-founder and CEO. “Team has a great reputation for serving its customers. This acquisition allows us to offer our customers domestic, higher mix, lower volume, quick turn electronic manufacturing services. Best of all, our collective design, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities will enable us to provide even higher levels of service and support to customers on a global basis.”



Alex Mammen, Heritage Growth Partners Founder and East West Board member added, “The acquisition of Team provides East West with the ability to marry its high volume international design, manufacturing and distribution capabilities with a well-respected, domestic manufacturer to address the full spectrum of customer needs. We expect the East West-Team combination to gain significant market share through these expanded capabilities.”



Don Albright, Founder and CEO of Team said, “My brother Dean, the leadership team, and all the associates here at Team, and I, are thrilled to join the East West family. Our capabilities, culture and customer first focus align perfectly. We are going to do great things together!”