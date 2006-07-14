Kyzen Wins an Advanced Packaging Award

Kyzen announces that it has been awarded an Advanced Packaging Award in the category of Environmentally Friendly Equipment and Materials for Micronox MX2188 Low COD Aqueous Precision Cleaner.

The crystal glass award was presented by Advanced Packaging Magazine's Publisher David Barach to President and CEO Kyle Doyel during a ceremony that took place at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art.

