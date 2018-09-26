© Leoni

Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000

The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in Serbia. Leoni says it will create jobs and employ more than 10’000 people in Serbia once the new plant in Kraljevo is fully operational.

Leoni is once again expanding its operations in Serbia and says that it will open its fourth plant in the country, located in the city of Kraljevo, according to a press release.



Since first setting up its business in Serbia back in 2009, Leoni has invested some EUR 90 million its its facilities, machinery and staff training. The company is currently employing about 6’000 people in the country andis looking to increase the number to more than 10’000 once the new plant in Kraljevo is working at full capacity. The new plant is scheduled to be opened in early 2020.



"We are confident about our future business development in Serbia and look forward to soon becoming one of the largest employers in the country,” says Martin Stüttem, Member of the Board of Directors of the Leoni Group and Head of Leoni WSD, in the release.



“Serbia has great potential from the human capital point of view and a work culture and ethics that we really appreciate. When we look at our already 6,000 employees, we see a very loyal team that supports us through the challenges of important projects with our customers. We continue to attract Serbian candidates as we offer secure jobs and career opportunities,” adds, Bianca Scheller, Head of HR at Leoni WSD.