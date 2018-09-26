© scanrail dreamstime.com

Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems

Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH, which is based in Korntal-Münchingen, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, for EUR 5 million.

Voltabox, in which paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA holds a majority stake, is expanding its product portfolio through this purchase to include high performance batteries for mass markets exhibiting strong growth.



“As previously announced at the time of the IPO, we would like to tap into select mass markets with our modern and efficient lithium-ion technology. Through Accurate, we are gaining a further piece of the puzzle when it comes to providing a full-service offer for electrification to new target markets with strong margins,” explains Jürgen Pampel, CEO of Voltabox AG, in a press release.



The range of products and services offered by Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH, which was founded in 2012, spans from standardised batteries to complex battery systems. They also offer protective circuits and battery management systems for the relevant applications, and charging technology that is tailored to its own battery systems.



Accurate focuses on applications in sport and leisure; the company equips, in particular, pedelecs and e-bikes with smart lithium-ion battery systems. Accurate products are also used, for example, in golf trolleys and motorized scooters. “The business combination with Voltabox is a logical step for us. We can start thinking on a much larger scale right away, and we will soon be able to take on additional applications and additional markets,” says Accurate’s Managing Director, Marcel Wilke, in the release.



In the future, Voltabox operating segment Voltaforce will focus its operations in the Stuttgart region, where the headquarters of Accurate are currently located. Accurate is expected to move into a new building near the company’s former headquarters in Korntal-Münchingen by the end of the year.