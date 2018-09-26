© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics

EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired Indiana-based wiring harness and cable assembly provider Qualitronics Inc.

“Qualitronics does an outstanding job meeting the needs of its customer base, most of which have counted on Qualitronics as a key partner for a decade-plus,” says Bruce DeWitt, CEO of CEG in a press release. “We’re excited to be adding Qualitronics’ extensive history and experience in the transportation industry to our platform, while further bolstering our already impressive wire and cable capabilities.”



The wire and cable company has been operating since 1987, however, Qualitronics also provides custom manufacturing services, including molding, cutting, stripping, terminating, and marking. The company operates out of a 26'000 square foot facility near Richmond, Indiana.



To meet the growing capacity and production needs of its customers, Qualitronics will team with CEG-owned Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (MAC), located in nearby Dayton, Ohio. MAC’s capabilities are expected to integrate seamlessly with Qualitronics’ operations to meet growing market demand.



“We’ve long known about Qualitronics’ reputation for performing the highest quality work for their customers,” said Bradley J. Nimer, president of MAC. “I’m looking forward to combining forces with an operation that pursues the same goal as MAC: developing deep partnerships with customers, who know we’re willing tackle any size and any kind of custom solution they need.”