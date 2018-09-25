© Teledyne AES - for illustrative purposes

Teledyne AES invests in main production facility

Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, says that it has made a substantial investment in a technical “refresh” of two key equipment lines in its production facility in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Teledyne AES provides electronic manufacturing services, microelectronics packaging, box level assembly and other advanced manufacturing technology services. This important equipment upgrade will streamline production schedules and improve overall quality control at the Lewisburg plant, the company writes in a press release.



Teledyne AES says that the technical refresh included investments in three Surface Mount Technology (SMT) machines, two 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) machines, and two Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) systems. This capital investment standardizes the AES surface mount technology processes on a single machine and software platform.



“These equipment investments build significantly on the competitive advantages that AES manufacturing services provide to our customers,” says Matt Bakker, Vice President and General Manager of Teledyne AES. “Our capacity at the facility has immediately increased, and the technology upgrades translate into greater speed and agility in responding to our customers’ production schedules.”



AES chose to make this investment in equipment upgrades with machinery manufactured by ASM Assembly Systems and Koh Young Technology.