Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project

Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the first of a potentially multi-phase capacity expansion project from Trina Solar Limited (Trina Solar) for its planned production of high efficiency N-type solar cells.

Trina Solar is a mass producer of high-efficiency solar cells. The company has developed its TopCon N-Type process flow under China's Top Runner Program and is ramping up mass production of solar cells using their TopCon technology. Tempress and Trina have collaborated on the development of the technology with the common goal of quickly ramping up TopCon technology for mass production. The combined value of this and the other recently announced N-Type order is greater than USD 11 million, a press release reads.



The order includes the company’s latest generation of high-throughput Boron diffusion systems and Tempress' new LPCVD poly systems. This multi-million dollar order is expected to be shipped and installed in the first half of Amtech's fiscal year 2019. The Company also expects to receive an order for the second phase of this expansion project, upon the successful installation and testing of Phase I.



"We are pleased that Trina chose our Tempress' N-type systems and to collaborate with us on the R&D for this advanced technology solution and providing us with this repeat order for next-gen equipment. We expect this technology's cell efficiency will be in an industry-record range of 22-23 percent. With this first order, we look forward to assisting with the integration of this new equipment into Trina's production lines, and to the Phase II order where Tempress is expected to supply the tools to upgrade Trina capacity from P-multi technologies to N-type Topcon," says Mr. Fokko Pentinga, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, in the press release.