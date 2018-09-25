© Saft

Saft recharges its commitment to India

Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of shares from its JV partner AMCO to establish Saft India in order to reinforce its partnership with Indian industries.

“We are increasing our focus on India now as Saft India to support the Indian government, the Make in India program and Indian industries. We look forward to accelerating our growth here,” says Franck Cecchi, Executive Vice President, Industrial Standby Division Chairman of the Board of Saft India, in a press release.



Saft has been present in India from early 1900s through Stone, UK, which helped to build Indian Railway operations. In 2006, the company began manufacturing in India through a joint venture with AMCO. After 11 years of continuous growth in the Indian market with nickel-based technology, Saft acquired the remaining 49% of the joint venture company.



“We would like to thank AMCO for their contribution to the growth of the joint venture, which has proven to be a successful partnership since 2006. Now, we are looking to strengthen our leadership position in India with an increased focus on rail, telecom and infrastructure. That is why we are increasing our investment in our plant, in both lithium-ion and nickel technologies This will allow us to continue to be more responsive to the needs of our Indian customers,” says Guy-Patrick de Broglie, GM Saft India.