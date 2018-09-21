© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Obducat receives from a Canadian university

Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has received an order from a Canadian University, for the supply of a EITRE 6 NIL-system as well as a spin coater and hotplate.

The order value amounts to approximately SEK 3,4 million (about EUR 330’000). The lithography systems will be installed in the cleanroom facilities of the University. The system will be used for internal research within the area of MEMS technology.



Delivery is planned for the first quarter 2019.