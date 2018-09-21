© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 21, 2018
NKT divests its railway cable business
NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB. The divestment will allow NKT to focus on its core business.
NKT has entered into an agreement to divest its railway cable activities to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB. With the divestment NKT now fully focuses on its core business within power cables to the construction industry, utilities, interconnector projects and for the offshore wind industry, the company disclose in a press release.
The divested activities comprise sales, development and production including the site in Hettstedt, Germany, and covers about. 63 employees. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place no later than Q1 2019.
Although being a profitable business, the railway industry is a niche market for NKT and is not defined as a core business in its strategy. Therefore, a search has been conducted and successfully completed for a new owner of the activities, the press release reads.
“NKT has been the proud owner of the railway cables business for years with satisfactory results, but it has been a niche market for us, and the divestment is part of our strategy to focus on our core business of high-end power cables, accessories and services. I am convinced that Elcowire Group AB is the right successor to further develop the business,” President and CEO Michael Hedegaard Lyng says.
The divested activities comprise sales, development and production including the site in Hettstedt, Germany, and covers about. 63 employees. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place no later than Q1 2019.
Although being a profitable business, the railway industry is a niche market for NKT and is not defined as a core business in its strategy. Therefore, a search has been conducted and successfully completed for a new owner of the activities, the press release reads.
“NKT has been the proud owner of the railway cables business for years with satisfactory results, but it has been a niche market for us, and the divestment is part of our strategy to focus on our core business of high-end power cables, accessories and services. I am convinced that Elcowire Group AB is the right successor to further develop the business,” President and CEO Michael Hedegaard Lyng says.
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Sanmina expands its production base in Hungary US-based EMS provider Sanmina-SCI, is planning a capacity expansion project at its...
ABB starts the construction of new production unit in Bulgaria The company’s new factory is the second greenfield investment of ABB Group in...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Construction starts for Autoliv’s Polish plant Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, has begun the extension of the Autoliv...
Supply-chain issues? It could be avoided you know… As concern about component material supply deepens, along with the trend of increasing...
Methode completes its acquisition of Grakon Methode Electronics, a developer of custom engineered and application-specific products...
Konica Minolta to implement robotics solution at EMS provider Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, has been...
SMTC expands with new supply chain centre in Arizona EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is opening its new supply chain centre in...
Continental keeps expanding in Hungary The foundation stone has been laid for Continental’s new automotive electronic...
Enics to enhance BOM costing process with Buymanager EMS provider Enics has selected Bymanager, a French software provider specialising in BOM...
VirTex Enterprises Acquires PPI-Time Zero Austin, Texas-based EMS provider, VirTex Enterprises, is acquiring fellow EMS provider...
Varroc expands electronics capabilities via JV agreement Varroc Lighting Systems says that the company has signed a joint venture agreement with...
tbp responds to the market by expanding capacity Dutch EMS provider, tbp, which operates in the Benelux region has been experiencing an...
Veoneer forms Advisory Board Veoneer announces that the company is forming an Advisory Board, where members can...
ITEN to expand its production capacity ITEN says that the company is drastically expanding its production capacity for...
Incap Group names new CEO Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group. He joined Incap in...
EV manufacturer signs $1bn+ investment with Saudi Arabian fund Lucid Motors announces that the company has executed a USD 1+ billion investment...
Global fab equipment spending to increase 14% this year Global fab equipment spending will increase 14% this year to USD 62.8 billion and is expected to rise 7.5%, to USD 67.5 billion, in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of spending growth and the highest investment year for fab...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments