© jirsak dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 21, 2018
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre
The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia. Plexus has increased capacity and efficiency of the Penang Design Center by moving from its former location to the Penang-Islandview facility, allowing for a potential increase of technical talent to more than 50%.
“Demand for Plexus’ industry-leading solutions continues to grow globally, including in the APAC region. Our new Design Center in Penang is not only an investment in Plexus’ future in this region but also in our customers’,” says Randy Hrnicek, Vice President of Global Engineering Operations, in a press release.
YJ Lim, Regional President – APAC, commented, “Plexus is a global company that offers many exciting opportunities for employees to engage with teams across the world. As a significant employer in Malaysia, we are pleased to provide local talent the continued career opportunities that result in a highly technical skill set and knowledge base.”
