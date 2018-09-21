© Darekon Electronics Production | September 21, 2018
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit
There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new production begins. Darekon has prepared for the situation with new investments and recruitment.
The EMS provider has invested in a new stencil-printing machine for its facility in Poland. The EKRA SERIO 4000 COMPACT machine will be replacing existing equipment at the site.
Stencil printing is a critical part of SMD manufacturing. It is essential that printing is done fluently. The new machine is faster and more accurate and has a built-in inspection system, the company writes in an update.
The machine also has an automated PCB support system, removing some human factors. A new reflow oven is also replacing an existing one. The new Vitronics Soltec Centurion Model 1040 machine with 11 top/bottom heating zones and 3 cooling zones is equipped with a central board support system.
While production increases, the need for examining the ready-made PCBA boards also increases. Automatic Optical Inspection (AOI) is the natural way forward, as the machine’s eye does not tire.
New stock is coming into production in Poland, which means there is a need to increase capacity and AOI will be one way to increase that. A Yamaha YSi-V 12M 3D High-End Hybrid Optical PCB inspection machine has been purchased by the company. Adding to this, Darekon says that the company has also recruited ten new employees – including production operators and a junior purchaser and production planner.
