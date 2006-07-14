Axiom enjoy steady growth

Welsh based Axiom Manufacturing has grown to £2m a month, this has helped the firm to reach an annual turnover of £ 21, 5 for the first time.

"Axiom has established itself as a leading player in the contract electronics sector because it has qualities that many of the bigger companies cannot compete with. It is agile and can move quickly between markets when there is a business opportunity" said Shaun Ashmead, managing director at the firm.