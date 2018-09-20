© Mostostal Warszawa Electronics Production | September 20, 2018
Construction starts for Autoliv’s Polish plant
Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, has begun the extension of the Autoliv production plant in Jelcz-Laskowice. The construction officially started on September 12, 2018 with the laying of the cornerstone.
Back in August 24, 2018, the Swedish automotive safety supplier signed a contract with the Polish construction company – now, some four weeks later construction is on its way.
“Autoliv has a long and proud history. Today is another important date in this history” said Mikael Bratt, CEO of the Autoliv group, in a release from Mostostal Warszawa.
“Autoliv has a long and proud history. Today is another important date in this history” said Mikael Bratt, CEO of the Autoliv group, in a release from Mostostal Warszawa.
ABB starts the construction of new production unit in Bulgaria The company’s new factory is the second greenfield investment of ABB Group in...
Construction starts for Autoliv’s Polish plant Polish construction company, Mostostal Warszawa, has begun the extension of the Autoliv...
Supply-chain issues? It could be avoided you know… As concern about component material supply deepens, along with the trend of increasing...
Methode completes its acquisition of Grakon Methode Electronics, a developer of custom engineered and application-specific products...
Konica Minolta to implement robotics solution at EMS provider Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, has been...
SMTC expands with new supply chain centre in Arizona EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is opening its new supply chain centre in...
Continental keeps expanding in Hungary The foundation stone has been laid for Continental’s new automotive electronic...
Enics to enhance BOM costing process with Buymanager EMS provider Enics has selected Bymanager, a French software provider specialising in BOM...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
VirTex Enterprises Acquires PPI-Time Zero Austin, Texas-based EMS provider, VirTex Enterprises, is acquiring fellow EMS provider...
Varroc expands electronics capabilities via JV agreement Varroc Lighting Systems says that the company has signed a joint venture agreement with...
tbp responds to the market by expanding capacity Dutch EMS provider, tbp, which operates in the Benelux region has been experiencing an...
Veoneer forms Advisory Board Veoneer announces that the company is forming an Advisory Board, where members can...
ITEN to expand its production capacity ITEN says that the company is drastically expanding its production capacity for...
Incap Group names new CEO Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group. He joined Incap in...
EV manufacturer signs $1bn+ investment with Saudi Arabian fund Lucid Motors announces that the company has executed a USD 1+ billion investment...
Global fab equipment spending to increase 14% this year Global fab equipment spending will increase 14% this year to USD 62.8 billion and is expected to rise 7.5%, to USD 67.5 billion, in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of spending growth and the highest investment year for fab...
Salcomp appoints new corporate vice president, R&D Pasi Savolainen, Salcomp's current General Manager & Vice President...
Williams and Unipart form new battery manufacturing JV Formed as a JV by Williams Advanced Engineering and Unipart Manufacturing Group, Hyperbat will open in early 2019 in Coventry, creating around ninety new jobs, at a new facility that will produce batteries for future hybrid and...
Fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory was quickly contained Late in the evening on Saturday a fire reportedly broke out at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada –...
Vector acquires French specialist German automotive electronics specialist, Vector, has acquired 100% of the shares of the...
Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.
Heraeus opens precious metals factory in China Heraeus Precious Metals has opened its new advanced precious metals factory in...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments