Supply-chain issues? It could be avoided you know…

As concern about component material supply deepens, along with the trend of increasing ingress of counterfeit materials, factories are right to be worried about how to maintain the smooth operation of their business.

The big question here is, how could an existing ERP aid a company in eliminating the problems that we’ve seen with material shortages and counterfeit components?

OK, but then if we’ve had access to this technology all this time, how did we get to where we are now?

In your opinion, what are the three key factors that companies need to keep in mind to run their operations as smoothly as possible in the times of material shortages?

Accountability for every piece of material – even an absence of the tiniest passive component can prevent the shipment of a product.

The factory has the flexibility to adjust operations in line with opportunity coming from customers and material availability.

There is clear visibility of the progress and status of the operation, for internal optimization, as well as customer and supplier feedback.