SMTC expands with new supply chain centre in Arizona

EMS provider, SMTC Corporation, says it is opening its new supply chain centre in Phoenix, Arizona in order to support its growing customer base and growth opportunities.

“While supply chain challenges reported by many of our peers continue to affect the industry, SMTC’s focus on supply chain excellence and the emphasis we have placed on this very important part of the business continues to provide exceptional results for our customers in these unprecedented times,” says Ed Smith, SMTC president and CEO, in a press release.



“Under the direction of our recently hired SVP of Global Planning and Supply Chain Phil Wehrli, we have worked with our customers and key partners to rethink our approach and implement a number of initiatives to manage the risks associated with component shortages and new tariffs,” Smith continues.



The initiatives mentioned by Smith, including the new centre in Phoenix, span the use of lean manufacturing kan-ban programs, upgraded quoting-tools, tailor-made customer-specific action plans, new agreements with Tier-1 distributors, and investments in safety stock programs, as well as ptimising the company’s domestic and global integrated supply-chain solutions.



“SMTC is committed to achieving further transformations in our operations and supply chain through enhanced intelligence and analytics providing better strategic focus combined with increased use of automated materials costing, real-time stock, and budgetary pricing,” says Phil Wehrli, in the release.