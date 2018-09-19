© Enics

Enics to enhance BOM costing process with Buymanager

EMS provider Enics has selected Bymanager, a French software provider specialising in BOM costing and strategic sourcing tools to enhance its BOM costing activities.

Enics decided to team up with Buymanager due to the increasing complexity in the business environment and management of group-wide BOM costings, a press release from Buymanager reads.



“Our target was to increase the process productivity through automation and standardization and gain better results by directing our resources for more value added tasks in the process” says Christian Wickholm, Director, Supply Chain PMO at Enics Group, in the release.



After the implementation of the tool, Enics has identified increased data quality and assurance including the improvement in the audit trail in its BOM costings. The teams are more efficient and the productivity has been increasing notably within the BOM costing process.



The Enics BOM costing enhancement project started early 2018 and the two companies now have plans to extend their relationship by implementing more of the digital sourcing tools provided by Buymanager.