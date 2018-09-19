© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Varroc expands electronics capabilities via JV agreement

Varroc Lighting Systems says that the company has signed a joint venture agreement with ELBA, a privately-held lighting and electronics company based in Romania.

The joint venture will focus on electronics manufacturing, and – given the constantly increasing electronic content of lighting products - will support Varroc Lighting's growth in Europe. The joint venture will be located in Timisoara, Romania. The companies have agreed to not disclose the terms of the agreement.



"Varroc already designs and develops all of its own electronics hardware and software, the addition of vertically integrating the manufacturing will further support our profitable growth," says Varroc Lighting Systems President and CEO Stephane Vedie, in a press release. "ELBA is recognized as a lighting specialist in the European market, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership with them."



"The global lighting market is facing major changes, where electronics integration is key to address the actual and future needs of the final customer," adds Bogdan Cocian, CEO of ELBA. "We are eager to start this new JV, in partnership with Varroc, to vertically integrate and optimize our supply of electronic components."



The partnership with ELBA is Varroc Lighting's second electronics-focused initiative in recent months. In July, the company acquired Sa-ba Automotive, a Turkish-based manufacturer of small lighting and electronics products.