Veoneer forms Advisory Board

Veoneer announces that the company is forming an Advisory Board, where members can exchange ideas, theories and insights from their respective fields on an ongoing basis.

This is expected to result in academic progress as well as in new products and strategies for the rapidly changing automotive industry.



“The automotive industry is developing vehicles with more and more autonomous features. By gathering experienced people, our ambition is to drive the transformation of the mobility industry in a safe way. The advisory board is a good arena for sharing deep insights in technical development and research,” says Ola Boström, VP Research & Patents at Veoneer.



The board consists of six members with insights in research fields that are becoming increasingly important when the automotive industry is developing vehicles with more and more autonomous features.



Adrian Lund – former President of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and its affiliate, the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI) in the United States - will add important insights in human behavior and our expectations of advanced technology.



Chris Urmson – PhD in Robotics, CEO of Aurora, former Director of Google’s Self-Driving car project and faculty member at Carnegie Mellon University - will add important insights in self-driving cars.



Natasha Merat – Professor and Research Group leader for Human Factors and Safety at the Institute for Transport Studies at the University of Leeds – will add insights in human factors of highly automated driving, HMI design and driver behavior, especially driver distraction and the influence of new technologies in driving.



Adding to these three individuals are Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer; Johan Löfvenholm, COO of Veoneer; Ola Boström, VP Research & Patents of Veoneer.