© Pixabay Electronics Production | September 17, 2018
Williams and Unipart form new battery manufacturing JV
Formed as a JV by Williams Advanced Engineering and Unipart Manufacturing Group, Hyperbat will open in early 2019 in Coventry, creating around ninety new jobs, at a new facility that will produce batteries for future hybrid and electric vehicles.
The new company – Hyperbat Limited (Hyperbat) – and factory combine expertise in manufacturing, logistics and high performance vehicle battery technology from Unipart and Williams. The facility aims to provide a secure future supply chain for UK-based car-makers as their vehicles transition to electric power, with the potential to provide similar solutions to developing marine and aircraft projects in future, a press release reads.
Following construction, Hyperbat will begin production at the site in Coventry in early 2019. The launch customer for Hyperbat batteries is the Aston Martin Rapide E, which will be a limited production run.
“We are pleased to be working with Unipart, growing a new capability for our sector in this country for hybrid and electric vehicles, securing the on-shore supply chain for the long-term. Hyperbat will also deliver into high performance battery applications beyond automotive, delivering innovative technology and high value manufacturing, as well as jobs for the next generation workforce,” says Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, in the press release.
Carol Burke, Managing Director of Unipart Manufacturing Group, adds: “We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering on this venture. We have developed an advanced manufacturing facility on our Coventry site – the very site in which the British auto industry produced some of its first petrol vehicles. It is fitting that this site will now provide clean, sustainable electric batteries that can be tailored to individual auto manufacturer’s requirements and available to a wide range of companies seeking to introduce electric vehicles into their ranges.”
The joint venture was inspired by H1PERBAT – an Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC)-funded, Williams Advanced Engineering-led consortium of organisations, set up in 2017, which also includes Unipart, Coventry University, Aston Martin and others. It was established to build a high performance, low volume, flexible battery capability in the UK. The joint venture will also draw on work undertaken by H1PERBAT, which also looked at second life options for car batteries, enabling a long-term sustainable future for the products in both the vehicles and beyond.
A site opening event will take place in early 2019 with production at the facility getting under way in Q1 2019.
Following construction, Hyperbat will begin production at the site in Coventry in early 2019. The launch customer for Hyperbat batteries is the Aston Martin Rapide E, which will be a limited production run.
“We are pleased to be working with Unipart, growing a new capability for our sector in this country for hybrid and electric vehicles, securing the on-shore supply chain for the long-term. Hyperbat will also deliver into high performance battery applications beyond automotive, delivering innovative technology and high value manufacturing, as well as jobs for the next generation workforce,” says Craig Wilson, Managing Director of Williams Advanced Engineering, in the press release.
Carol Burke, Managing Director of Unipart Manufacturing Group, adds: “We are delighted to be working with Williams Advanced Engineering on this venture. We have developed an advanced manufacturing facility on our Coventry site – the very site in which the British auto industry produced some of its first petrol vehicles. It is fitting that this site will now provide clean, sustainable electric batteries that can be tailored to individual auto manufacturer’s requirements and available to a wide range of companies seeking to introduce electric vehicles into their ranges.”
The joint venture was inspired by H1PERBAT – an Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC)-funded, Williams Advanced Engineering-led consortium of organisations, set up in 2017, which also includes Unipart, Coventry University, Aston Martin and others. It was established to build a high performance, low volume, flexible battery capability in the UK. The joint venture will also draw on work undertaken by H1PERBAT, which also looked at second life options for car batteries, enabling a long-term sustainable future for the products in both the vehicles and beyond.
A site opening event will take place in early 2019 with production at the facility getting under way in Q1 2019.
Incap Group names new CEO Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group. He joined Incap in...
EV manufacturer signs $1bn+ investment with Saudi Arabian fund Lucid Motors announces that the company has executed a USD 1+ billion investment...
Global fab equipment spending to increase 14% this year Global fab equipment spending will increase 14% this year to USD 62.8 billion and is expected to rise 7.5%, to USD 67.5 billion, in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of spending growth and the highest investment year for fab...
Salcomp appoints new corporate vice president, R&D Pasi Savolainen, Salcomp's current General Manager & Vice President...
Williams and Unipart form new battery manufacturing JV Formed as a JV by Williams Advanced Engineering and Unipart Manufacturing Group, Hyperbat will open in early 2019 in Coventry, creating around ninety new jobs, at a new facility that will produce batteries for future hybrid and...
Fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory was quickly contained Late in the evening on Saturday a fire reportedly broke out at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada –...
Vector acquires French specialist German automotive electronics specialist, Vector, has acquired 100% of the shares of the...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.
Heraeus opens precious metals factory in China Heraeus Precious Metals has opened its new advanced precious metals factory in...
Compass Group forms electronics group Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a...
Hella officially opens its electronics plant in Lithuania The lighting and electronics specialist Hella has officially opened the doors to its new...
TrendForce's comments on new iPhone models Apple unveiled new versions of its iPhone on Wednesday and the specs are consistent with...
Isola named new CFO Material science company, Isola Group, has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President...
Enphase Energy expands manufacturing capacity with Flex in Mexico Enphase Energy, a energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters...
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service...
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that...
MCUs sales to reach record-high annual revenues through 2022 The market for microcontrollers—the IC industry’s original...
Delo's new Cinese HQ officially opens for business Follow a period of rapid growth, industrial adhesive manufacturer Delo has now moved into a...
Sennheiser ends JV with William Demant In order to capture opportunities lying ahead in the business segments of Sennheiser...
Leica opens first ever imaging centre in San Francisco The new Leica Microsystems life science research imaging center offers access to microscopy...
Mycronic to set up deep learning centre in California Together with NuFlare Technology and D2S – with support from NVIDIA – Mycronic...
Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV)...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments