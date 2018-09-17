© Planet Labs

Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco

Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.

As part of the grand opening, held in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, the first batch of Doves manufactured in the new facility will be shipped out to India, via the company’s deployment integration partners in the Netherlands, for launch on the PSLV rocket, Planet says in an update.



Planet already had a very fruitful satellite production facility – enabling the company to launch a record 146 satellites in 2017. The new facility takes Planet to a new level. At 27’000+ square-feet, the complex is six times the size of the company’s previous lab and brings all aspects of spacecraft design and production – from R&D to manufacturing to testing – under one roof.



The additional square footage and flexible floor plan will also allow for simultaneous production of multiple spacecraft lines, from Doves to future satellite constellations. For example, concurrent with other spacecraft designs, Planet can now build upwards of 40 Doves per week, which is nearly twice the build capacity of our previous manufacturing site, the release continues.



“A highlight of the new facility is a multi-purpose environmental testing facility capable of simulating space environments and testing the readiness of our hardware for flight. Coupled with Planet’s expertise in automation and data aggregation, these physical testing capabilities allow us to qualify and release new designs and missions quickly – without compromising quality or agility,” the release reads.