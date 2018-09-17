© Planet Labs Electronics Production | September 17, 2018
Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco
Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.
As part of the grand opening, held in conjunction with the Global Climate Action Summit, the first batch of Doves manufactured in the new facility will be shipped out to India, via the company’s deployment integration partners in the Netherlands, for launch on the PSLV rocket, Planet says in an update.
Planet already had a very fruitful satellite production facility – enabling the company to launch a record 146 satellites in 2017. The new facility takes Planet to a new level. At 27’000+ square-feet, the complex is six times the size of the company’s previous lab and brings all aspects of spacecraft design and production – from R&D to manufacturing to testing – under one roof.
The additional square footage and flexible floor plan will also allow for simultaneous production of multiple spacecraft lines, from Doves to future satellite constellations. For example, concurrent with other spacecraft designs, Planet can now build upwards of 40 Doves per week, which is nearly twice the build capacity of our previous manufacturing site, the release continues.
“A highlight of the new facility is a multi-purpose environmental testing facility capable of simulating space environments and testing the readiness of our hardware for flight. Coupled with Planet’s expertise in automation and data aggregation, these physical testing capabilities allow us to qualify and release new designs and missions quickly – without compromising quality or agility,” the release reads.
Planet already had a very fruitful satellite production facility – enabling the company to launch a record 146 satellites in 2017. The new facility takes Planet to a new level. At 27’000+ square-feet, the complex is six times the size of the company’s previous lab and brings all aspects of spacecraft design and production – from R&D to manufacturing to testing – under one roof.
The additional square footage and flexible floor plan will also allow for simultaneous production of multiple spacecraft lines, from Doves to future satellite constellations. For example, concurrent with other spacecraft designs, Planet can now build upwards of 40 Doves per week, which is nearly twice the build capacity of our previous manufacturing site, the release continues.
“A highlight of the new facility is a multi-purpose environmental testing facility capable of simulating space environments and testing the readiness of our hardware for flight. Coupled with Planet’s expertise in automation and data aggregation, these physical testing capabilities allow us to qualify and release new designs and missions quickly – without compromising quality or agility,” the release reads.
Incap Group names new CEO Mr Otto Pukk has been appointed as the CEO of Incap Group. He joined Incap in...
EV manufacturer signs $1bn+ investment with Saudi Arabian fund Lucid Motors announces that the company has executed a USD 1+ billion investment...
Global fab equipment spending to increase 14% this year Global fab equipment spending will increase 14% this year to USD 62.8 billion and is expected to rise 7.5%, to USD 67.5 billion, in 2019, marking the fourth consecutive year of spending growth and the highest investment year for fab...
Salcomp appoints new corporate vice president, R&D Pasi Savolainen, Salcomp's current General Manager & Vice President...
Sponsored content by congatec AGCredit card sized Computer-on-Modules, which form factor to choose? With the availability of new low power x86 processors like the Intel® Atom® C3000 processors (code named Apollo Lake) and new small form factor Computer-on-Module specifications like SMARC 2.0 many engineers are...
Williams and Unipart form new battery manufacturing JV Formed as a JV by Williams Advanced Engineering and Unipart Manufacturing Group, Hyperbat will open in early 2019 in Coventry, creating around ninety new jobs, at a new facility that will produce batteries for future hybrid and...
Fire at Tesla’s Gigafactory was quickly contained Late in the evening on Saturday a fire reportedly broke out at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Nevada –...
Vector acquires French specialist German automotive electronics specialist, Vector, has acquired 100% of the shares of the...
Planet opens new satellite manufacturing factory In San Francisco Planet announces the official opening of its new satellite manufacturing and testing factory, located in the heart of San Francisco.
Heraeus opens precious metals factory in China Heraeus Precious Metals has opened its new advanced precious metals factory in...
Compass Group forms electronics group Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a...
Hella officially opens its electronics plant in Lithuania The lighting and electronics specialist Hella has officially opened the doors to its new...
TrendForce's comments on new iPhone models Apple unveiled new versions of its iPhone on Wednesday and the specs are consistent with...
Isola named new CFO Material science company, Isola Group, has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President...
Enphase Energy expands manufacturing capacity with Flex in Mexico Enphase Energy, a energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters...
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service...
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that...
MCUs sales to reach record-high annual revenues through 2022 The market for microcontrollers—the IC industry’s original...
Delo's new Cinese HQ officially opens for business Follow a period of rapid growth, industrial adhesive manufacturer Delo has now moved into a...
Sennheiser ends JV with William Demant In order to capture opportunities lying ahead in the business segments of Sennheiser...
Leica opens first ever imaging centre in San Francisco The new Leica Microsystems life science research imaging center offers access to microscopy...
Mycronic to set up deep learning centre in California Together with NuFlare Technology and D2S – with support from NVIDIA – Mycronic...
Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV)...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments