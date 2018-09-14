© Logic PD Electronics Production | September 14, 2018
Compass Group forms electronics group
Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a new holding company: Compass Electronics Group (CEG), which is formed with the combination of existing portfolio companies, with the expectation of additional acquisitions in the near future.
CEG’s strategic goal is to create the premier full-service partner for OEMs at any stage in the product lifecycle of their electronics devices.
“We’re excited to see CEG coming together as we envisioned when our efforts began a few years ago,” said John Huhn, Managing Partner of Compass Group. “We’re equally proud to have assembled a high-quality, experienced leadership team to guide these businesses forward.”
The group of companies assembled by CEG currently consists of two companies: Logic PD, with facilities in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; and Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (MAC), with facilities in Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta.
These companies will provide customers a suite of capabilities that cover the entire product lifecycle, with specializations in connected device design and development, embedded products, electronics manufacturing, wire harness and cable assembly, custom kiosk and box builds, and logistics and support services. Bruce DeWitt, who was the CEO of Logic PD, will lead the new platform.
“CEG is combining the core elements of strong, established companies to offer an end-to-end solution that provides our customers reduced risk, decreased costs, and faster time-to-market in their development process,” said Bruce DeWitt, CEO of CEG. “Our diverse set of capabilities allows us to meet any and every kind of challenge our customers face in the development of their connected electronic products.”
“We’re excited to see CEG coming together as we envisioned when our efforts began a few years ago,” said John Huhn, Managing Partner of Compass Group. “We’re equally proud to have assembled a high-quality, experienced leadership team to guide these businesses forward.”
The group of companies assembled by CEG currently consists of two companies: Logic PD, with facilities in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; and Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (MAC), with facilities in Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta.
These companies will provide customers a suite of capabilities that cover the entire product lifecycle, with specializations in connected device design and development, embedded products, electronics manufacturing, wire harness and cable assembly, custom kiosk and box builds, and logistics and support services. Bruce DeWitt, who was the CEO of Logic PD, will lead the new platform.
“CEG is combining the core elements of strong, established companies to offer an end-to-end solution that provides our customers reduced risk, decreased costs, and faster time-to-market in their development process,” said Bruce DeWitt, CEO of CEG. “Our diverse set of capabilities allows us to meet any and every kind of challenge our customers face in the development of their connected electronic products.”
Compass Group forms electronics group Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a...
Hella officially opens its electronics plant in Lithuania The lighting and electronics specialist Hella has officially opened the doors to its new...
TrendForce's comments on new iPhone models Apple unveiled new versions of its iPhone on Wednesday and the specs are consistent with...
Isola named new CFO Material science company, Isola Group, has promoted Troy Ruhrer, formerly Vice President...
Sponsored content by Electrolube, WentworthHow to Protect LEDs in Challenging Environments The increasing variety and complexity of applications is creating new challenges in terms of protective materials and users require the highest level of performance available. In short, protective materials must ensure that the LED can...
Enphase Energy expands manufacturing capacity with Flex in Mexico Enphase Energy, a energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters...
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service...
Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that...
MCUs sales to reach record-high annual revenues through 2022 The market for microcontrollers—the IC industry’s original...
Delo's new Cinese HQ officially opens for business Follow a period of rapid growth, industrial adhesive manufacturer Delo has now moved into a...
Sennheiser ends JV with William Demant In order to capture opportunities lying ahead in the business segments of Sennheiser...
Leica opens first ever imaging centre in San Francisco The new Leica Microsystems life science research imaging center offers access to microscopy...
Mycronic to set up deep learning centre in California Together with NuFlare Technology and D2S – with support from NVIDIA – Mycronic...
Ashok Leyland inaugurates its EV facility in Ennore, India Ashok Leyland, part of the Hinduja Group, has inaugurated its new electric vehicle (EV)...
FLIR Systems acquires Acyclica FLIR Systems says it has acquired Acyclica, Inc., a developer of software for...
Yamaha and Gogoro team up to make electric scooters Yamaha Motor and electric scooter maker, Gogoro, announce today that they have...
FF increase headcount as it speeds towards production The company recently celebrated the completion of the first Hanford-built pre-production...
Toshiba expands its Mexican footprint Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Toshiba America Business Solutions has officially...
Pycom partner up with Season Group The IoT innovator teams up with EMS provider, Season Group, to help SME's turn ideas into...
Shortage of Intel CPU to impact notebook shipments TrendForce has adjusted its 2018 global notebook shipments projection downwards due to the worsening shortage of Intel CPUs. Intel originally planned to begin mass production of CPUs based on its latest Whiskey Lake...
Danfoss expands electrification capability via acquisition With the acquisition of AXCO-Motors, a provider of large electric solutions (from 250 kW...
Safran, CNRS and University of Poitiers set up joint research lab The parties inaugurated their joint lab, PRIMEO (short for "Partnership for Research...
Samsung opens a new AI centre in New York South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is opening a new artificial intelligence (AI) research...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments