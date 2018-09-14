© Logic PD

Compass Group forms electronics group

Private equity firm, Compass Group Equity Partners, announces the formation of a new holding company: Compass Electronics Group (CEG), which is formed with the combination of existing portfolio companies, with the expectation of additional acquisitions in the near future.

CEG’s strategic goal is to create the premier full-service partner for OEMs at any stage in the product lifecycle of their electronics devices.



“We’re excited to see CEG coming together as we envisioned when our efforts began a few years ago,” said John Huhn, Managing Partner of Compass Group. “We’re equally proud to have assembled a high-quality, experienced leadership team to guide these businesses forward.”



The group of companies assembled by CEG currently consists of two companies: Logic PD, with facilities in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico; and Manufactured Assemblies Corporation (MAC), with facilities in Dayton, Ohio, and Atlanta.



These companies will provide customers a suite of capabilities that cover the entire product lifecycle, with specializations in connected device design and development, embedded products, electronics manufacturing, wire harness and cable assembly, custom kiosk and box builds, and logistics and support services. Bruce DeWitt, who was the CEO of Logic PD, will lead the new platform.



“CEG is combining the core elements of strong, established companies to offer an end-to-end solution that provides our customers reduced risk, decreased costs, and faster time-to-market in their development process,” said Bruce DeWitt, CEO of CEG. “Our diverse set of capabilities allows us to meet any and every kind of challenge our customers face in the development of their connected electronic products.”