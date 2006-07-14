Genalog scores 100% in Harwin spot-test

In an independent spot-test conducted anonymously and with no warning, Harwin distributor, Genalog Ltd scored 100% when questioned by a third party company posing as a customer.

In recognition, the Portsmouth-based manufacturer of high reliability interconnection products has awarded the distributor with a special Outstanding Service award recognising this achievement.



Comments Paul Bennett – Genalog's External Sales Manager: “I believe that we scored so highly because all our staff are technically proficient in all the products that we carry – including Harwin. We have active programs to train our sales team and Harwin are very supportive of these activities. We are very pleased to receive this special award and feel this reflects the level of service that we pride ourselves on. We will strive to continue to offer the service level our Harwin customers deserve..”



For Harwin, MD Andrew McQuilken added: “Harwin are pleased to present this award to Genalog in recognition of consistently high levels of service provided to our customers.

It's thoroughly deserved and reflects the strong commitment of the whole team. A good technical understanding of Harwin's products and capabilities aligned with Genalog's demanding customer service targets has created a strong platform for business growth.”



Picture left to right: Andrew McQuilken, MD at Harwin; Paul Bennett, External Sales Manager at Genalog.