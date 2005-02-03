XP signs deal with Premier Farnell

XP, providers of power supply solutions to the mid-tier of the electronics industry, announces that it has entered into a global supply agreement with Premier Farnell plc, the global marketer and distributor of electronic and MRO specialist products and services.

The three-year agreement will see the Group’s power supply products listed exclusively in Premier Farnell’s catalogues, expanding XP’s market presence significantly and further improving brand awareness. XP’s full product offering will also be available via Premier Farnell’s e-commerce systems. Premier Farnell markets and distributes over 400,000 electronic, maintenance, repair and operations products and specialist services throughout Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.



James Peters, Deputy Chairman of XP commented “We are delighted to be the first power supply company to sign a global supply agreement with Premier Farnell. This exclusive three year contract will allow XP to enhance its ability of focusing directly on its largest target customers whilst providing a higher level of service to our smaller customers through Premier Farnell. In addition, the inclusion of the XP range of standard products in the Premier Farnell catalogues gives us unprecedented access to thousands of design engineers throughout the world. Over time we expect to see an increasing percentage of our revenues coming from the Premier Farnell channel and we are very excited about the potential of the agreement.”