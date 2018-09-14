© Invest Lithuania

Hella officially opens its electronics plant in Lithuania

The lighting and electronics specialist Hella has officially opened the doors to its new new plant in Lithuania. With its new plant in the Kaunas Free Economic Zone, the company will serve the rising demand for electronics components on the European market.

The production focus will initially be on lighting electronics components and is soon to be expanded by various sensors, actuators and control units. Currently, some 70 employees are working for Hella in Lithuania, a report from Invest Lithuania reads.



However, over time the plan is to increase headcount to 250 employees. The overall investment volume will be in the mid double-digit million euro figures.



Construction went by smoothly and lasted a little less than a year, following this speedy development the company was recently able to start series production across some 7’000 square meters of production space.



“HELLA has been growing stronger than the market for years,” said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach during the plant opening ceremony, reports Invest Lithuania. “A crucial reason for this consists in our consequent positioning along the major market trends: autonomous driving, energy efficiency and electrification, digitalization as well as individualization. With its new plant in Lithuania, we are creating an important prerequisite for meeting the rising demand for our innovative product solutions while continuing our profitable growth path.”