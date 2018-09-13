© Lilium Electronics Production | September 13, 2018
Lilium appoints Yann de Vries as VP corporate development
Lilium GmbH, the aviation start-up developing an on-demand air mobility service, is further strengthening its senior team by appointing Yann de Vries as VP Corporate Development.
Yann will play an important role in the strategic development of the company, including leading long-term partnership development and investor relations. Yann joins from Atomico, a European venture capital firm, who has championed Lilium since leading the company’s Series A round in 2016.
As a Partner at Atomico, Yann focussed on the mobility sector, working on the sourcing, evaluation, negotiation and due diligence of new investment opportunities. Yann worked closely with Atomico founding Partner and CEO Niklas Zennström on Atomico’s investment into Lilium, and led investments into GoEuro and Teralytics among others.
“In his role at Atomico, Yann was a supporter of Lilium and our plans from day one. We are thrilled that Yann demonstrates his trust in Lilium by bringing his invaluable wealth of expertize and leadership to us in his role as VP Corporate Development,” says Daniel Wiegand, Lilium co-founder and CEO, in a press release.
Niklas Zennström, CEO and Partner of Atomico, and Lilium board member adds: “Lilium is on a very exciting trajectory, and Yann’s experience makes him a perfect fit to lead their corporate development strategy. As an investor, we are very supportive of the transition and have confidence in the impact Yann will have at Lilium. As a board member I look forward to continuing to work with Yann in the next phase of his career.”
“After working closely with the founders for the past two and a half years, I have become so passionate about the Lilium team and their mission that I really wanted to join them on their extraordinary journey. I am excited to continue to work closely with the incredible Atomico team to help Lilium scale into Europe’s next global category defining success,” says Yann de Vries, VP Corporate Development at Lilium.
