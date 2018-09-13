© joegough dreamstime.com

Fire at Umicore’s Hoboken facility extinguished

Yesterday – September 12, 2018 – there was a fire at a scrubber installation (unit that cleans the gases before they are emitted) in Umicore’s Precious Metals Refining operations in Hoboken, Belgium.

The impacted installation was immediately evacuated and the employees were put to safety. No people were hurt. The installation is shut down, while the other departments keep track of their activities. The company initiated a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident, an update from Umicore reads.



The local fire brigade (“Brandweer Zone Rand”) provided support with measuring teams in order to determine, together with a Hazardous Materials team, the nature of the expended gases. This revealed no abnormal values.



The company says that the fire was extinguished the very same day and that while the scrubber installation remains shut down, activity is continuing in the other departments. The impact of the incident is being evaluated at the moment.