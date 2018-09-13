© Leica Microsystems General | September 13, 2018
Leica opens first ever imaging centre in San Francisco
The new Leica Microsystems life science research imaging center offers access to microscopy systems for scientists on the forefront of new discoveries.
"Leica’s mission is to provide unrivaled insight for our customers by pushing the limits of what has been previously possible and visible. The Imaging Center allows Leica to deliver on our mission by placing the latest technology closest to the life science community so they can “see” for themselves how we can help advance their research," says Doug Spotts, Vice President and General Manager of Leica Microsystems Americas, in a press release.
The Imaging Centre will be open to researchers who wish to explore these imaging platforms closer and understand how they can advance their discoveries.
“The new imaging center will showcase the breadth of technologies developed by Leica Microsystems for life science research – from tissue culture and stereo microscopes to fully automated high-throughput imaging systems built around the DMi8 S modular inverted platform,” says Olga Davydenko, Ph.D., Advanced Workflow Specialist for Leica Microsystems.
“These systems include advanced stage navigation features and are optimized for quick and easy well-plate scanning. The Imaging Center will also host the SP8 FALCON system – the first truly integrated confocal microscopy solution for Fluorescence Lifetime Imaging (FLIM). For researchers interested in advanced photomanipulation techniques and dynamic processes at the cell surface, the new imaging center will display the DMi8 S system outfitted with Infinity TIRF and Infinity Scanner,” Davydenko adds.
