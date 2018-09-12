© flir systems

FLIR Systems acquires Acyclica

FLIR Systems says it has acquired Acyclica, Inc., a developer of software for automotive roadway and intersection data generation and analysis.

Acyclica’s solutions provide high-resolution, real-time traffic information to transportation department end-users to make roads safer, reduce congestion, and improve overall efficiency and performance of thoroughfares,a press release reads.



Based in Denver, Colorado, Acyclica delivers cloud-based analytics of data generated from proprietary technology and from other sensing sources, such as visible and thermal cameras, roadway sensors, radars, and intersection signals. Acyclica’s APIs allow for integration into third-party Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) systems, including FLIR ITS cameras, which are currently offered with Acyclica technology on board.



“Acquiring Acyclica is a key step for our ITS business in that it adds a new sensing platform and a data analytics software element to our mission to provide complete and valuable traffic optimization solutions for our global transportation system customers,” said James Cannon, President and CEO of FLIR. “The great efficiencies that are created with these ITS systems fits our mission of improving livelihoods and adds to our broader smart and safe city solutions. Additionally, we feel the capabilities of the Acyclica team in data analytics and software platforms is scalable across numerous other FLIR businesses.”



The Acyclica business will be part of FLIR’s ITS division within FLIR’s Commercial Business Unit.