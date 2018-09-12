© Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

Toshiba expands its Mexican footprint

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and Toshiba America Business Solutions has officially opened their collective 38’000-square-foot building in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Toshiba has invested USD 2 million to further modernise the company’s products and solutions development center. The move signals Toshiba’s increasing presence in Mexico’s technology hub.



“We were pleased to be joined by so many esteemed people today,” says Toshiba’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Maccabe, in a press release. “Toshiba’s expansion in Mexico is a central element of our global growth strategy. Toshiba’s expert team in Guadalajara produces the products and services we offer worldwide and is instrumental to our company’s success.”



Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions focuses on retail store technology such as point-of-sale technology and systems. Toshiba America Business Solutions provides multifunction printers, managed document services and digital signage.



Toshiba Mexico has increased its staff from 48 to 298 employees since beginning operations in the country in 2006. Toshiba’s Guadalajara operation has also undergone significant growth by expanding from 36 to 164 employees since that time.