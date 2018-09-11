OEG reports bookings in excess of $1.1M for August 2018

Orbit International Corp., an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, says that bookings for its Electronics Group (OEG) exceeded USD 1.1 million for the month of August 2018.

Bookings for the month of August were highlighted by an approximately USD 445,000 order received from a US government agency for its displays and a follow-on production order approximating USD 225,000 from a prime contractor for its displays used on a major shipboard program.



Other orders received during the month were for switch panels and other displays. Deliveries for the awards received during August are expected to commence in the third quarter of 2018 and continue through the third quarter of 2019.



Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “Aside from the firm month of bookings, our OEG is expecting several follow-on awards from its prime contractors which should be received in the fourth quarter, although the timing of the actual awards is an uncertainty. We are also exploring new opportunities on established military programs which could generate new contact awards beginning in 2019.”