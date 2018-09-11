© Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium signs 5-year supply agreement with Northvolt

Canadian Nemaska Lithium announces that it has signed an agreement regarding the supply of battery grade lithium hydroxide to Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt.

Back in late April 2018, the Canadian company announced an agreement in principle with Northvolt. This agreement is now superseded by a definitive 5-year supply agreement.



Under this agreement, Nemaska Lithium agrees to supply, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Nemaska Lithium Shawinigan Transformation Inc., and Northvolt agrees to purchase, on a take-or-pay basis, up to 5’000 but not less than 3’500 metric tonnes per year of lithium hydroxide produced at the corporation's commercial plant in Shawinigan, for a 5-year supply period commencing upon the start of commercial production at both the Shawinigan Plant and Northvolt's projected Skellefteå factory in Sweden.