Trump to Apple: ’Make your products in the United States’

The President took to twitter on Saturday to tell the Cupertino company that if it wants to avoid tariffs on Chinese imports – it best make its product in the US.

Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China - but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China. Start building new plants now. Exciting! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 8, 2018

Apple reportedly told trade officials in a letter that the proposed tariffs would affect the price for several of its products, including its iWatch – however, the company did not mention the iPhone, Reuters reports.President Trump then took to Twitter stating that: Apple prices may increase because of the massive Tariffs we may be imposing on China - but there is an easy solution where there would be ZERO tax, and indeed a tax incentive. Make your products in the United States instead of China.”Apple states in its letter that the proposed tariffs will fall much more heavily on the US than on Chine. And as pointed out by Reuters, the technology sector is among the – potentially – biggest losers as tariffs would make imported computer parts more pricy.