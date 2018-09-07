© ACR Electronics Electronics Production | September 07, 2018
ACR Electronics beefs up its manufacturing capabilities
Reinforcing its commitment to design and manufacture its own life-saving distress beacons and survival equipment, ACR Electronics, has upgraded its manufacturing facilities to strengthen its in-house production capabilities for future years.
The safety and survival specialist has announced significant investment in a new Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line at its Florida headquarters. The integration of the new circuit board production and inspection equipment ensures that ACR Electronics can maintain precise and superior quality control, efficient process management, rapid response to market and customer demand, and design products using the latest technology without the need to rely on any third-party manufacturers, the company states in a press release.
“The history of ACR Electronics is built upon a strong ethos to manufacture our own products, and we are very proud to say that our range is made in the USA. With this new investment, we have further enhanced our outstanding ability to maintain direct control over our entire manufacturing process, and ensure that the product quality, reliability and order lead time live up to the expectations of our customers. We have the ability to take an order and ship it in the same week without facing unexpected delays due to the technical and delivery issues of an outsourced manufacturer, unlike some other industry participants,” says John Nguyen, President of ACR Electronics.
The new SMT line at ACR Electronics consists of specially selected equipment, including Surface Mount i-Pulse M20 with new Multi-Conveyor System to provide the highest large board handling capability and high feeder capacity, plus Solder Paste Printer YCP10 and high-end Optical Inspection System YSi-V for Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) of the circuit boards.
